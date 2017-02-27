Former Kilgore ISD superintendent, 3 others arrested on prostitution charges
Police arrested Armando Rodrguez Snchez, 35, of Gilmer; Jerry B. Roberts, 64, of Longview; Nathaniel Kelly Wright Jr., 72, of Longview; and Johnny Ford, 34, of Longview. Longview Police Arrest Four Men in Prostitution Sting On February 23, 2017 the Longview Police department... https://t.co/6V4tvBg80Y According to Texas Association of School Boards Inc., Roberts previously served as principal and assistant principal at Kilgore High School, as well as assistant middle school principal, counselor, and teacher.
