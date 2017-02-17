Federal indictment alleges men were dealing crack cocaine near Longview city park

A federal grand jury has indicted two Longview men on charges of dealing crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a Longview city park playground. Jonathan Lavel Wilson, 35, and Quintus Dewayne Shaw, 30, are both charged with conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, as well as "possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, also known as crack cocaine, near a playground and aiding and a bedding."

