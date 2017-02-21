FBI reveals identity of 'Barrel-Chest...

FBI reveals identity of 'Barrel-Chested Bandit,' captured Tuesday

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the so-called "Barrel-Chested Bandit" has been captured and identified. The agency says the bandit is Anthony James Lane, 50, and that he was arrested in Tucson, Arizona.

