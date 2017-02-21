Downtown's Murray Hotel changes handsFebruary 21st, 2017
Cameron McVann, of Lodging Host Hotel Corp., the Murray Hotel's new management company, gives a tour of one of the Murray Hotel's rooms. Lodging Host Hotel Corp. took over management of the hotel on Feb. 2 while the hotel is in receivership after defaulting on a Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a girl name Cindy her nick name was... (Jan '15)
|27 min
|Maybe
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Mother, daughter die in train wreck (Feb '06)
|Feb 14
|Shelly Loftus
|9
|wreck on 149 near tatum (Jan '09)
|Feb 13
|Samuel Underhill
|23
|Kelly Wilson (Feb '08)
|Feb 5
|Kmcc
|155
|Debra Timmons
|Feb 5
|Ted
|5
|Any guys been to the Asian massage parlor on Gi... (Jan '13)
|Feb 3
|MinHenderson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC