Downtown's Murray Hotel changes hands...

Downtown's Murray Hotel changes handsFebruary 21st, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Scdailypress.com

Cameron McVann, of Lodging Host Hotel Corp., the Murray Hotel's new management company, gives a tour of one of the Murray Hotel's rooms. Lodging Host Hotel Corp. took over management of the hotel on Feb. 2 while the hotel is in receivership after defaulting on a Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a girl name Cindy her nick name was... (Jan '15) 27 min Maybe 3
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 10 hr OnePhart 1,123
News Mother, daughter die in train wreck (Feb '06) Feb 14 Shelly Loftus 9
wreck on 149 near tatum (Jan '09) Feb 13 Samuel Underhill 23
Kelly Wilson (Feb '08) Feb 5 Kmcc 155
Debra Timmons Feb 5 Ted 5
Any guys been to the Asian massage parlor on Gi... (Jan '13) Feb 3 MinHenderson 4
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Gregg County was issued at February 21 at 8:14AM CST

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,052,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC