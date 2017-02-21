Continue reading Police shoot suspect they say pinned deputy under truck in East Texas

Panola County Sheriff's Office deputies started to pursue the suspect about midnight Monday near Tatum, about 50 miles east of Tyler, The Longview News-Journal reports . The suspect tried to bypass Tatum police near the intersection of State Highways 149 and 43 by veering into the office parking lot of Rusk County Justice of the Peace Bonnie Miller, striking a fence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.