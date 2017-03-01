A decoy hangs from a cell phone tower in Longview to scare off buzzards.
Today, KLTV 7 received a tip that suggested there were several dead hogs hanging from a cell phone tower in Longview. We checked it out ... and found out those weren't hogs that were suspended.
