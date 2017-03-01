A decoy hangs from a cell phone tower...

A decoy hangs from a cell phone tower in Longview to scare off buzzards.

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Today, KLTV 7 received a tip that suggested there were several dead hogs hanging from a cell phone tower in Longview. We checked it out ... and found out those weren't hogs that were suspended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Empires 21 hr Willie Granville 5
drug addicted pregnancy Fri Sterling Marlin 3
Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13) Mar 1 Closure 3
Looking for a girl name Cindy her nick name was... (Jan '15) Feb 21 Maybe 3
News Mother, daughter die in train wreck (Feb '06) Feb 14 Shelly Loftus 9
wreck on 149 near tatum (Jan '09) Feb 13 Samuel Underhill 23
Kelly Wilson (Feb '08) Feb 5 Kmcc 155
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,428 • Total comments across all topics: 279,306,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC