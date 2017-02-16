A Celebration of Women

Thirty WILD Years ," an exciting celebration of women, is the theme of Women in Longview Day 2017, according to Co-chairman Peggy Davis-Bagley and Jennifer Morgan. Those who introduced the important event Years ago will be honored at the special festivities at the Hilton Garden Inn March 23. Dr. Suzanne Schmidt, author, counselor, marriage/family therapist, and international public speaker will deliver the keynote address.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Texas Review.