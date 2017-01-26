Vista College Named One of Top 20 Fun...

Vista College Named One of Top 20 Fundraising Companies for 2016 Dallas Heart Walk

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Gilmer Mirror

January 26, 2017 - Vista College was one of the top 20 fundraising companies for the 2016 Dallas Heart Walk - American Heart Association's annual premiere event for raising funds to save lives from this country's No. 1 and No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr CountryPharts 1,068
help save her next victim Melissa ann remnick t... (Jan '15) 19 hr Lifesgood 3
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) Jan 17 Willie Granville 3
Kelly Wilson (Feb '08) Jan 17 Bigk 153
looking for lost friend Jan 15 Basiclly100 1
GILMER PD (Why is everyone leaving?) (Jul '07) Jan 11 Willie Granville 28
Dreadlocks piercer at Fugis Jan 10 singlebutlookin48 1
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,094 • Total comments across all topics: 278,285,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC