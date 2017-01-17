Tyler Chamber radio for the week of Jan. 16
On this week's Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce internet radio business show, Henry Bell promotes the special workshops in this Thursday's Business 2 Business Expo which will be held at Harvey Convention Center. There will be 2 workshops in the morning on business practices along with a featured speaker for lunch, Christine Cashen and her topic, "Get What You Want, With What You Have-Stop Global Whining."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|17 min
|Willie Granville
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|34 min
|PhartSiphoned
|1,048
|Kelly Wilson (Feb '08)
|9 hr
|Bigk
|153
|looking for lost friend
|Jan 15
|Basiclly100
|1
|GILMER PD (Why is everyone leaving?) (Jul '07)
|Jan 11
|Willie Granville
|28
|Dreadlocks piercer at Fugis
|Jan 10
|singlebutlookin48
|1
|Debra Timmons
|Jan 5
|Debra Timmons
|4
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC