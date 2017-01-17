Tyler Chamber radio for the week of J...

Tyler Chamber radio for the week of Jan. 16

Friday Jan 13 Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

On this week's Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce internet radio business show, Henry Bell promotes the special workshops in this Thursday's Business 2 Business Expo which will be held at Harvey Convention Center. There will be 2 workshops in the morning on business practices along with a featured speaker for lunch, Christine Cashen and her topic, "Get What You Want, With What You Have-Stop Global Whining."

