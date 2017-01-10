Tuesday, January 10th, 2017

Tuesday, January 10th, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau

TODAY'S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . . A man in Florida, who was caught on surveillance cameras trying to rob a business that sells surveillance cameras.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GILMER PD (Why is everyone leaving?) (Jul '07) Sun Ariella Adams 27
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 7 Bubba Gump 1,010
Debra Timmons Jan 5 Debra Timmons 4
News Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07) Jan 4 ddavis 90
Kelly Wilson (Feb '08) Jan 2 etxbabydoll 151
Newspaper Dec 28 lowball declown 4
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) Dec 21 lowball declown 123
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,920 • Total comments across all topics: 277,774,254

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC