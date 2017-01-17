Trekevien Jacquia Darnell Miller, 20

Trekevien Jacquia Darnell Miller, 20

Police say 20-year-old Trekevien Jacquia Darnell Miller was taken into custody by Longview police on Monday, January 16. Miller was wanted for a felony bond forfeiture warrant out of Gregg County. He was also wanted for questioning for his involvement in engaging in organized criminal activity in Marshall.

