Trekevien Jacquia Darnell Miller, 20
Police say 20-year-old Trekevien Jacquia Darnell Miller was taken into custody by Longview police on Monday, January 16. Miller was wanted for a felony bond forfeiture warrant out of Gregg County. He was also wanted for questioning for his involvement in engaging in organized criminal activity in Marshall.
