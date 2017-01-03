Suspect wanted out of Marshall arrested

Suspect wanted out of Marshall arrested

According to the Marshall Police Department, John Lee Smith was arrested by Longview Police Department and taken to the Gregg County Jail on an outstanding bond forfeiture warrant as well as a robbery warrant. Smith was also wanted for questioning in reference to his involvement in engaging in organized criminal activity.

