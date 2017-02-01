Rojas children look at guns found in the street. Photo by Mauricio Rojas.
A Longview man was in for a shock as he pulled out of his driveway to go to work Monday morning. He spotted two guns lying in the street in front of his house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|help save her next victim Melissa ann remnick t... (Jan '15)
|Jan 26
|Lifesgood
|3
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|Jan 17
|Willie Granville
|3
|Kelly Wilson (Feb '08)
|Jan 17
|Bigk
|153
|looking for lost friend
|Jan 15
|Basiclly100
|1
|GILMER PD (Why is everyone leaving?) (Jul '07)
|Jan 11
|Willie Granville
|28
|Dreadlocks piercer at Fugis
|Jan 10
|singlebutlookin48
|1
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC