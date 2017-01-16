Residents want solution to flooded road
Numerous residents along FM 2087 in Longview, could not get in or out on Wednesday because of the heavy flood waters which barricaded on one end and construction barricades on the other. The Sabine river bridge has been under construction for several months, closing the south end towards I-20.
