Police identify man killed in Longview motorcycle wreck

Wednesday Jan 11

UPDATE: On January 11, 2017 at 12:16 p.m., Longview Police were dispatched to an Accident with Injuries in the 3500 Block of Gilmer Road. When officers arrived they were told that a 2015 Chevrolet 1500 truck, driven by 47 year-old Eugene Allen Jones of Longview, was traveling northbound on Gilmer Road and attempting to make a left turn onto Wain Drive.

