New service center to bring 200 jobs to Longview

The Longview Economic Development Corporation is pleased to announce that Total Card Inc., a leading third party credit card servicer is opening a customer contact center in Longview, TX. They will occupy the building located at 2920 Tuttle Rd. and will employ up to 200 people when fully operational.

