New service center to bring 200 jobs to Longview
The Longview Economic Development Corporation is pleased to announce that Total Card Inc., a leading third party credit card servicer is opening a customer contact center in Longview, TX. They will occupy the building located at 2920 Tuttle Rd. and will employ up to 200 people when fully operational.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
