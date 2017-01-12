MLK Music Showcase
Hope For Youth, an initiative of Partners in Prevention of the City of Longview, is hosting the second annual Music Showcase on Monday, Jan. 16, 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Maude Cobb Activity Center. This second event will be a highlight of the Martin Luther King Jr. activities and will feature local rap artists as well as area athletes who support non-violence in our community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|Willie Granville
|1,025
|GILMER PD (Why is everyone leaving?) (Jul '07)
|Wed
|Willie Granville
|28
|Kelly Wilson (Feb '08)
|Jan 11
|family member
|152
|Dreadlocks piercer at Fugis
|Jan 10
|singlebutlookin48
|1
|Debra Timmons
|Jan 5
|Debra Timmons
|4
|Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07)
|Jan 4
|ddavis
|90
|Newspaper
|Dec 28
|lowball declown
|4
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC