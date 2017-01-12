MLK Music Showcase

MLK Music Showcase

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Gilmer Mirror

Hope For Youth, an initiative of Partners in Prevention of the City of Longview, is hosting the second annual Music Showcase on Monday, Jan. 16, 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Maude Cobb Activity Center. This second event will be a highlight of the Martin Luther King Jr. activities and will feature local rap artists as well as area athletes who support non-violence in our community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 18 hr Willie Granville 1,025
GILMER PD (Why is everyone leaving?) (Jul '07) Wed Willie Granville 28
Kelly Wilson (Feb '08) Jan 11 family member 152
Dreadlocks piercer at Fugis Jan 10 singlebutlookin48 1
Debra Timmons Jan 5 Debra Timmons 4
News Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07) Jan 4 ddavis 90
Newspaper Dec 28 lowball declown 4
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,616 • Total comments across all topics: 277,903,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC