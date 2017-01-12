MLK Music Showcase

Hope For Youth, an initiative of Partners in Prevention of the City of Longview, is hosting the second annual Music Showcase on Monday, Jan. 16, 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Maude Cobb Activity Center. This second event will be a highlight of the Martin Luther King Jr. activities and will feature local rap artists as well as area athletes who support non-violence in our community.

