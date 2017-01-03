Man dies from exposure to cold in Longview
As the Highway 80 Rescue Mission fills to capacity, with many getting in from the cold, news came that police had found a homeless man dead underneath the Highway 31 overpass at Loop 281. "Certainly breaks your heart because there's no need for that to happen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GILMER PD (Why is everyone leaving?) (Jul '07)
|Sun
|Ariella Adams
|27
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 7
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Debra Timmons
|Jan 5
|Debra Timmons
|4
|Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07)
|Jan 4
|ddavis
|90
|Kelly Wilson (Feb '08)
|Jan 2
|etxbabydoll
|151
|Newspaper
|Dec 28
|lowball declown
|4
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|Dec 21
|lowball declown
|123
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC