Longview storage business floods for ...

Longview storage business floods for a third time

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: KLTV Tyler

Longview had its fair share of flooding today as waters rose and blocked a section of FM 2087 and flooded a nearby storage facility. The area affected was at 2087, also called Sabine Street, near the new Loop 281 railroad overpass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 21 hr FlavorsPharts 1,054
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) Jan 17 Willie Granville 3
Kelly Wilson (Feb '08) Jan 17 Bigk 153
looking for lost friend Jan 15 Basiclly100 1
GILMER PD (Why is everyone leaving?) (Jul '07) Jan 11 Willie Granville 28
Dreadlocks piercer at Fugis Jan 10 singlebutlookin48 1
Debra Timmons Jan 5 Debra Timmons 4
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,178 • Total comments across all topics: 278,149,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC