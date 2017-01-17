Longview storage business floods for a third time
Longview had its fair share of flooding today as waters rose and blocked a section of FM 2087 and flooded a nearby storage facility. The area affected was at 2087, also called Sabine Street, near the new Loop 281 railroad overpass.
