Longview police searching for female runaway from Pine Tree High School
Gloria Lopez was last seen on Monday at Pine Tree High School when she got into a vehicle with an unidentified Hispanic male. Lopez is a Hispanic female, 5-3 to 5-5 in height and weighs approximately 120 pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|help save her next victim Melissa ann remnick t... (Jan '15)
|Jan 26
|Lifesgood
|3
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|Jan 17
|Willie Granville
|3
|Kelly Wilson (Feb '08)
|Jan 17
|Bigk
|153
|looking for lost friend
|Jan 15
|Basiclly100
|1
|GILMER PD (Why is everyone leaving?) (Jul '07)
|Jan 11
|Willie Granville
|28
|Dreadlocks piercer at Fugis
|Jan 10
|singlebutlookin48
|1
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC