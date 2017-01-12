Longview Police responding to accident with injuries
The wreck was reported sometime before 7 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 4 thousand block of West Marshall, between West Loop 281 and Lane Wells Drive. The westbound lanes are closed to traffic at this time.
