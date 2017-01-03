Longview police identify man who died from cold exposure
On January 7, 2016 at 12:47 p.m., Longview Police were dispatched to a Dead Body call in the 100 Block Of North Spur 63, near the railroad tracks. When officers arrived they observed a man lying under the railroad bridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GILMER PD (Why is everyone leaving?) (Jul '07)
|Sun
|Ariella Adams
|27
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Debra Timmons
|Jan 5
|Debra Timmons
|4
|Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07)
|Jan 4
|ddavis
|90
|Kelly Wilson (Feb '08)
|Jan 2
|etxbabydoll
|151
|Newspaper
|Dec 28
|lowball declown
|4
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|Dec 21
|lowball declown
|123
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC