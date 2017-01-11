Longview man gets 11 life sentences f...

Longview man gets 11 life sentences for child sex assault

A Longview man, accused of sexually assaulting about a dozen young girls, received 11 life sentences Tuesday in Harrison County's 71st District Court. Edwin Craig Volcik, 47, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child in front of Judge Brad Morin.

