Longview man gets 11 life sentences for child sex assault
A Longview man, accused of sexually assaulting about a dozen young girls, received 11 life sentences Tuesday in Harrison County's 71st District Court. Edwin Craig Volcik, 47, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child in front of Judge Brad Morin.
