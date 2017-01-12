Longview hospital offering web-based ...

Longview hospital offering web-based childbirth class

Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, Texas, is offering a new online childbirth class for expectant families. The internet-based program is a convenient alternative for those who are unable to attend an on-site class.

