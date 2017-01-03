Longview arrest man who said he grew marijuana in his backyard
Responding to a 911 call about an issue with a person, Longview police arrested Randy Linwood, 62, for possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds that was laying on a makeshift table in his living room in the 1800 block of Nowlin Street. He told police he grows it in his backyard for personal use.
