Kayla Ann Wheeler indicted in stabbing death of mother in Longview
A Kilgore woman has been indicted in connection with the death of her mother. Longview police say that Kayla Ann Wheeler, 28, of Kilgore, confessed to killing her mother by stabbing her in the neck in November 2016.
