Intersection of Pine Tree Road, Loop 281 construction begins Jan. 16
According to TxDOT, there is some construction beginning on Monday, January 16 that will affect the commute of many folks in the Longview area. Construction is set to begin Monday on the intersection of Loop 281 and Pine Tree Road.
