Intersection of Pine Tree Road, Loop ...

Intersection of Pine Tree Road, Loop 281 construction begins Jan. 16

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KSWO

According to TxDOT, there is some construction beginning on Monday, January 16 that will affect the commute of many folks in the Longview area. Construction is set to begin Monday on the intersection of Loop 281 and Pine Tree Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 9 hr Willie Granville 1,025
GILMER PD (Why is everyone leaving?) (Jul '07) Wed Willie Granville 28
Kelly Wilson (Feb '08) Jan 11 family member 152
Dreadlocks piercer at Fugis Jan 10 singlebutlookin48 1
Debra Timmons Jan 5 Debra Timmons 4
News Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07) Jan 4 ddavis 90
Newspaper Dec 28 lowball declown 4
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,562 • Total comments across all topics: 277,893,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC