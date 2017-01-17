High water causes road closures in pa...

High water causes road closures in parts of East Texas

Wednesday

The City of Palestine Public Works department is closing the intersection of Dorrance and Broyles streets due to high water. Areas of Palestine Avenue are down to one lane due to high water.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Gregg County was issued at January 20 at 9:57AM CST

