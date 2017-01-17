High water causes road closures in parts of East Texas
The City of Palestine Public Works department is closing the intersection of Dorrance and Broyles streets due to high water. Areas of Palestine Avenue are down to one lane due to high water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Willie Granville
|3
|Kelly Wilson (Feb '08)
|Jan 17
|Bigk
|153
|looking for lost friend
|Jan 15
|Basiclly100
|1
|GILMER PD (Why is everyone leaving?) (Jul '07)
|Jan 11
|Willie Granville
|28
|Dreadlocks piercer at Fugis
|Jan 10
|singlebutlookin48
|1
|Debra Timmons
|Jan 5
|Debra Timmons
|4
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC