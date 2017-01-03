Harrison County searching for missing...

Harrison County searching for missing teens

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday the children left HeartLight Ministries in Hallsville where they were residents of the program. HCSO says the teens walked off of the campus during the day and are believed to be together in the Longview area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 49 min Wang 997
Debra Timmons 3 hr Debra Timmons 4
News Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07) 22 hr ddavis 90
Kelly Wilson (Feb '08) Jan 2 etxbabydoll 151
Newspaper Dec 28 lowball declown 4
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) Dec 21 lowball declown 123
Christmas lighting in residential areas in long... Dec 21 lowball declown 2
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,569 • Total comments across all topics: 277,636,388

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC