Gladewater man arrested for indecent exposure
On January 19, 2017 at 11:29 a.m., Longview Police were dispatched to the 300 Block of West Loop 281 for an Indecent Exposure in Just Occurred. When officers were responding to the scene that a white male in an F150 pickup truck exposed himself to the victim.
