First babies of 2017 born in Tyler an...

First babies of 2017 born in Tyler and Longview

Sunday Read more: KLTV Tyler

As many of us were celebrating the New Year Saturday night, some East Texas families were in the hospital preparing to welcome a new family member. Tahidi and Jose Juan Perez were planning on having a quiet night at home before they rushed to East Texas Medical Center, not expecting their son to be born until later on in the week.

Longview, TX

