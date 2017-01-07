Dallas man accused of throwing 2-by-4 at truck in hopes of getting ride from East Texas police

A Dallas man has been accused of throwing a 2-by-4 piece of wood at tractor-trailer in hopes of getting a ride from police in East Texas on Thursday. A Gregg County Sheriff's Office sergeant responded to the scene on the eastbound side of Interstate 20 near mile marker 583, near Longview, about 120 miles east of Dallas, The Longview News-Journal reports .

