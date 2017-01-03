Customers evacuated in Golden Corral ...

Customers evacuated in Golden Corral fire

Sunday Jan 1

A scary New Year's Day out for some East Texas diners, as restaurant fire injured one employee and forced an evacuation. It happened around 3:25 Sunday afternoon at the Golden Corral restaurant on Loop 281 in Longview.

