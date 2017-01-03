Crews contain large fire in downtown ...

Crews contain large fire in downtown Gladewater buildings

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

GLADEWATER, TX - Firefighters have contained a large fire that swept through Gladewater's downtown antiques district Wednesday night. Sometime before 10:30 p.m., crews from multiple departments responded to a building at 111 N Main Street in downtown Gladewater, just off of U.S. Highway 271.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr Defiant1 1,004
Debra Timmons Thu Debra Timmons 4
News Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07) Wed ddavis 90
Kelly Wilson (Feb '08) Jan 2 etxbabydoll 151
Newspaper Dec 28 lowball declown 4
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) Dec 21 lowball declown 123
Christmas lighting in residential areas in long... Dec 21 lowball declown 2
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hard Freeze Warning for Gregg County was issued at January 06 at 9:18PM CST

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,858 • Total comments across all topics: 277,676,488

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC