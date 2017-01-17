Combined effort saves dog stuck in dr...

Combined effort saves dog stuck in drainage pipe

He was missing for two days until someone heard him inside a narrow culvert. A dog named Dooley had gotten out of the fence and got stuck in a pipe.

