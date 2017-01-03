Alcohol sales petition drive off and running in White Oak
Proponents of beer and wine sales are trying again in one East Texas city, as petitions are being signed for off-premises consumption of beer and wine in the city of White Oak. The same issue was voted down by citizens in 2010, but a new petition drive at the White Oak Brookshire's again seeks to put the sale of beer and wine on the ballot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GILMER PD (Why is everyone leaving?) (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|Ariella Adams
|27
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Debra Timmons
|Jan 5
|Debra Timmons
|4
|Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07)
|Jan 4
|ddavis
|90
|Kelly Wilson (Feb '08)
|Jan 2
|etxbabydoll
|151
|Newspaper
|Dec 28
|lowball declown
|4
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|Dec 21
|lowball declown
|123
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC