Alcohol sales petition drive off and ...

Alcohol sales petition drive off and running in White Oak

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Proponents of beer and wine sales are trying again in one East Texas city, as petitions are being signed for off-premises consumption of beer and wine in the city of White Oak. The same issue was voted down by citizens in 2010, but a new petition drive at the White Oak Brookshire's again seeks to put the sale of beer and wine on the ballot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GILMER PD (Why is everyone leaving?) (Jul '07) 4 hr Ariella Adams 27
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
Debra Timmons Jan 5 Debra Timmons 4
News Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07) Jan 4 ddavis 90
Kelly Wilson (Feb '08) Jan 2 etxbabydoll 151
Newspaper Dec 28 lowball declown 4
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) Dec 21 lowball declown 123
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,044 • Total comments across all topics: 277,726,114

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC