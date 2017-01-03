A Longview statue is ready for cold w...

A Longview statue is ready for cold weather

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KLTV Tyler

How cold is it? It's so cold that even the statues are freezing, like the one at Flewellen Park at Iris and Judson Road in Longview. A staff member of Keep Longview Beautiful decided it's better to be safe than sorry when it comes to cold weather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr Anonymous 1,003
Debra Timmons Thu Debra Timmons 4
News Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07) Wed ddavis 90
Kelly Wilson (Feb '08) Jan 2 etxbabydoll 151
Newspaper Dec 28 lowball declown 4
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) Dec 21 lowball declown 123
Christmas lighting in residential areas in long... Dec 21 lowball declown 2
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hard Freeze Warning for Gregg County was issued at January 06 at 9:18PM CST

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,059 • Total comments across all topics: 277,672,613

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC