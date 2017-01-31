2 people jump from second floor window to escape fire in Longview home
The Longview Fire Department is on the scene of a residential fire Friday night. Fire officials say that crews were called to a home at 1002 Oden Street at about 6:36 p.m. Three fire engines, two trucks, and three medical units responded.
