16-month construction project on Loop 281 in Longview begins
It's the section of West Loop 281, from Fairmont Street through the Pine Tree Road intersection to Highway 80. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the road will be expanded from four lanes to six, but right now, it's down to one lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|CountryPharts
|1,068
|help save her next victim Melissa ann remnick t... (Jan '15)
|Thu
|Lifesgood
|3
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|Jan 17
|Willie Granville
|3
|Kelly Wilson (Feb '08)
|Jan 17
|Bigk
|153
|looking for lost friend
|Jan 15
|Basiclly100
|1
|GILMER PD (Why is everyone leaving?) (Jul '07)
|Jan 11
|Willie Granville
|28
|Dreadlocks piercer at Fugis
|Jan 10
|singlebutlookin48
|1
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC