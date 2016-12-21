Volunteer Opportunities
HandsOn Texarkana, The New Volunteer Center, offers volunteer opportunities in the community and refers prospective volunteers to appropriate agencies and volunteer groups. Potential volunteers should contact Kathey Graves at 903-798-3211.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|Dec 21
|lowball declown
|123
|Christmas lighting in residential areas in long...
|Dec 21
|lowball declown
|2
|Debra Timmons
|Dec 21
|lowball declown
|3
|Kelly Wilson (Feb '08)
|Dec 15
|Ray Smith
|150
|Help
|Nov '16
|Debra Timmons
|1
|Do you approve of R.D. Buck Cross as Mayor? (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|Willie Granville
|4
|Why are women in this town so damn rude to wait...
|Nov '16
|Toby Keith
|13
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC