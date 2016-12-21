Trial venue moved for manslaughter suspect in fatal Harmony wreck
A change of venue request has been granted for an Upshur County man accused of killing two Harmony women in a wreck this past June. The trial will now be held in the 188th District Court in Longview, according to Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd.
