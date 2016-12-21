Stemco Offers Axle Fastener
Stemco released its Zip-Torq axle fastener intended to streamline the wheel end bearing adjustment with its single-piece design, the commercial vehicle component supplier said. The product eliminates special tooling and loose components such as clips, keepers, snap rings or screws, the Longview, Texas-based company said.
