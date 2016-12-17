Sheriff's office: Rusk County homeowner fatally shoots intruder

On 12-17-16, at approximately 11:55 p.m., the Rusk County Sheriff's Office received a report that a white male had entered a residence on County Road 102 W Henderson, Rusk County, Texas without the consent of the owner. During the incident, the male subject approached the homeowner , a 51 year old white male and failed to stop when advised to do so, by the resident.

