SH 78 improvements planned in Fannin County
Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that work will soon begin to improve State Highway 78 in Fannin County. Contractor East Texas Bridge Inc., Longview, Texas, was awarded the contract for this project valued at more than $2.6 million.
