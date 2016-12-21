Prayers for Dakota
Can you please check into the message about Dakota, a child being taken to the ER with seizures. They were requesting prayers, which we believe in, but it's been on the move for at least a week, with the exact same wording multiple msgs going to those on our prayer list....And none of us have any idea who they are.
