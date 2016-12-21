Longview police: Woman found dead in car now homicide case
Monday night Longview Police Department officers found the body of Victorria Jasmine Sam, 28, of Longview, in a car on Duncan Street. Friday, the department said that based on evidence gathered at the scene and autopsy results, the case is being investigated as a homicide.
