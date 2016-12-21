Longview police investigating death of 18-year-old male

On Saturday, December 10 at 11:10 p.m., Longview Police were dispatched to a Check Welfare With EMS in the 400 Block of Plainview Street. When officers arrived at the scene they located a deceased black male, identified as 18-year-old Daxtan Dewayne Rashaad Castleberry, of Longview, inside the house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.