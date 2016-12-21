Longview police identify driver, pedestrian involved in wreck

On December 26, 2016 at 6:05 p.m., Longview Police were dispatched to an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 2100 Block of South High Street. When police arrived at the scene they were told that a 2010 Charger driven by 25year-old Norma Gascar -Ortega, of Longview, had just turned left from Betty Drive, and was traveling northbound in the inside lane of South High Street.

