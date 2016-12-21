Longview officers find woman dead in vehicle when responding to shooting call
From Longview Police : LONGVIEW, TX - On December 19, 2016 at 5:38 p.m., Longview police were dispatched to a Shooting Just Occurred in the 600 Block of Duncan Street. When Officers arrived they found a female inside the vehicle deceased.
