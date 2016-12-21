Longview man charged with stealing backpack from bell ringer
A Longview man was arrested last week after police said he stole a backpack from a Salvation Army bell ringer raising money outside a Wal-Mart. Roy Mack Biggs, 40, has been charged with theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
