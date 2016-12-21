Longview man charged with stealing ba...

Longview man charged with stealing backpack from bell ringer

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

A Longview man was arrested last week after police said he stole a backpack from a Salvation Army bell ringer raising money outside a Wal-Mart. Roy Mack Biggs, 40, has been charged with theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Newspaper Wed lowball declown 4
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) Dec 21 lowball declown 123
Christmas lighting in residential areas in long... Dec 21 lowball declown 2
Debra Timmons Dec 21 lowball declown 3
Kelly Wilson (Feb '08) Dec 15 Ray Smith 150
Help Nov '16 Debra Timmons 1
Local Politics Do you approve of R.D. Buck Cross as Mayor? (Oct '11) Nov '16 Willie Granville 4
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,661 • Total comments across all topics: 277,459,389

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC